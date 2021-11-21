Muchalat Lake campground to remain open through winter

The Muchalat Lake campground will remain open this year, after an agreement was made between the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD), the Village of Gold River, the Strathcona Regional District and the Gold River Rod and Gun Club.

The SRD’s area A will be using a grant-in-aid to fund the operation of the campground through the winter. The $1,000 grant will allow the rod and gun club to maintain and take care of the site.

“During the summer time it is open from the Rec Site and Trails BC, and then you do pay for it,” said SRD Chair Brad Unger. “Then this year, back in early September a notice came out from FLNRORD that they were closing the site and locking the gate. The residents of Gold River got excited and through the regional district, the gold river council and FLNRORD we came up with a plan where the local Rod and Gun club would look after the site during the winter months, just maintaining it, making sure there’s no garbage there or any damage or that kind of stuff.”

The funding is a pilot project for one year to keep the facility open.

“This is a one-time thing for Area A,” said Area A director Gerald Whalley. “In the future I would imagine the Rod and Gun club could make an agreement to charge the hunters to stay there or whatever. This is just a one time thing to help them until they get it sorted out.”

“I know that campground is a popular one in Gold River during hunting season,” said Campbell River director Charlie Cornfield. “It gets a lot of people in there, so it’s nice to see this.”

