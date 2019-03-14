MPs Gord Johns and Rachel Blaney appointed to new NDP party roles

Gord Johns has been appointed as the fisheries and oceans critic and Rachel Blaney is taking over as the veterans affairs critic

  • Mar. 14, 2019 2:45 p.m.
  • News

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney are changing roles within the NDP party.

Johns has been appointed as the critic for fisheries and oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, along with his responsibility as critic for small business and tourism. Blaney will be taking over as the NDP’s critic for veterans affairs. She is also the critic for seniors’ issues and vice-chair of the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee.

“I am honoured to take on this new responsibility,” said Johns. “A major part of my decision to stand for Parliament was my concern for our aquatic ecosystems and the need to reflect the values of local fishers and coastal and Indigenous communities in decisions related to their sustainability.”

Since his election in 2015, MP Johns has spoken hundreds of times in Parliament on issues related to Fisheries and Oceans and moved a parliamentary motion for an oceans plastics strategy, which was approved unanimously by all parties. He also successfully fought to reverse the government’s cancellation of the in-school Stream-To-Sea program on salmon and for the designation of salmon habitat restoration and enhancement in the Oceans Protection Plan.

Most recently, Johns called on the government to suspend the Salish Sea herring fishery.

“This is the only herring fishery remaining on the Pacific Coast from Oregon to Alaska and in an abundance of caution it should have been suspended,” he said.

MP Johns follows former critic MP Fin Donnelly who will not be running in the next federal election. MP Donnelly will serve as Deputy Critic.

As the former veterans affairs critic, Johns sponsored a motion to protect funding for veterans that is unused at the end of the fiscal year through unanimous approval in the House of Commons in 2019.

Blaney is looking forward to stepping into the roll of critic for veterans affairs and engaging with the brave individuals who have served the country.

“As the MP for Comox and 19 Wing, I’ve worked closely with many from our armed forces communities and I am deeply concerned about how our current and past governments have treated service members when their duty has ended,” said Blaney.

Recalling the oath made by Prime Minister Robert Borden just over 100 years ago, “That you need not fear that the government and the country will fail to show just appreciation of your service to the country,” Blaney is concerned that veterans feel this oath has been broken.

“How we care for our veterans, our seniors and our elders, those who have built this country, says a lot about who we are as a nation,” she said. “Canadians are compassionate and respectful people. We deserve a government that reflects that.”

Previous story
B.C. man believed to be first Canadian to get intravenous gene therapy

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to look at heron habitat protection

‘Your actions and policies will decide whether herons will continue to have a home in Campbell River’

New group looks to boost the arts in Campbell River

Patrons of the Arts wants to see more paid opportunities for artists to show and sell their work

New airport tenant ‘a huge deal’ for the facility, City of Campbell River: Mayor

PAL Aerospace is relocating its West Coast base of operations to Campbell River

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

MPs Gord Johns and Rachel Blaney appointed to new NDP party roles

Gord Johns has been appointed as the fisheries and oceans critic and Rachel Blaney is taking over as the veterans affairs critic

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

“Her enthusiasm, dedication, sense of adventure and fun was a big part of our team.”

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Most Read