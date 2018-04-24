MP issues warning about fraudulent tax calls

It’s tax season and North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is warning residents of the latest phone scam happening in our region.

People are coming into Blaney’s office saying they are getting phone calls from someone stating that they are being charged with tax fraud, or that you owe taxes.

Blaney says this is a fraudulent phone call and you should call police right away.

“People are being told that they have taxes owing or that they are being charged with a tax crime. Don’t do anything. Don’t give them any information and don’t call them back. Canada Revenue doesn’t operate this way.You should call the Anti-Fraud centre. They are equipped to deal with this all the time and need to know when something is happening that is not legit.”

You are urged to call 1-888-495-8501, the Anti-fraud center, right away if you receive a phone call that you think might be suspicious.

You can also visit the Government of Canada anti-fraud website at www.antifraudcentre.ca.