North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

MP Blaney welcomes feedback on medical assistance in dying legislation

  • Jan. 15, 2020 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Over the next two weeks the Government of Canada is holding consultations on amendments to Canada’s current Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) regulations.

The consultation and timeline comes as a result of a Quebec Supreme Court decision that found the existing law too restrictive.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says this was important to her constituents when the law was first introduced in 2016.

“When MAiD first came up for debate in the House of Commons, there were many constituents that contacted my office,” Blaney says in a press release. “This is a subject close to heart for a lot of people in this riding, and I don’t want them to miss out on this opportunity to provide input into any coming changes.”

Three primary topics are up for debate during these consultations: mature minors, advance consent, and mental illness without physical illness.

“I would like to hear about people’s experiences in our riding so I can bring these concerns into the House and make the best possible changes to prevent excessive suffering and to keep people safe.”

Feedback can be submitted directly to the Department of Justice through an online questionnaire found here: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cons/ad-am/index.html and through MP Rachel Blaney’s office at rachel.blaney@parl.gc.ca or by phone at 1-800-667-8404.

The consultations are open online until Jan. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

