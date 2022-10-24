North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. (Campbell River Mirror file photo)

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. (Campbell River Mirror file photo)

MP Blaney wants federal investments to help end North Island’s health-care crisis

‘The Liberals must show leadership on the healthcare crisis – and we expect them to do so’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wants answers.

Blaney noted in a news release that last Friday (Oct. 21), during the House of Commons question period, she took the federal government to task over the lack of emergency health care services in North Island communities.

“Hospital emergency rooms in Port Hardy, Alert Bay and Port McNeill have been closing, repeatedly for the past few months, because there isn’t enough staff to keep them open,” Blaney stated.

She added that since August, Island Health has been announcing closures of emergency departments in North Island due to limited staffing availability, primarily nursing coverage.

Blaney said that according to the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA), 45 per cent of nurses have been clinically diagnosed with burnout and there is no plan in place to stabilize the workforce.

“Residents of North Island are extremely concerned that emergency rooms are not there when they need them.”

As for what has been causing the health-care issues over the years, Blaney noted she believes decades of cuts to federal health care transfers by Liberal and Conservative governments, exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have undermined our healthcare system’s ability to keep emergency rooms open and fully staffed.

She added that $31 billion has been taken out of Canadians’ health care over 10 years, and the federal share of health-care spending in Canada has plummeted from the original 50 per cent to 22 per cent.

“Will this government provide significant and stable long-term funding for health care and address this crisis?” Blaney wondered.

As for what the NDP (Blaney’s party) has been doing to rectify the issue, she said that in addition to calling for an increase to federal health care transfers, New Democrats have advocated for the federal government to address Canada’s ongoing health-care system issues, such as staffing shortages and emergency room closures in hospitals, by reducing red tape for internationally trained health-care workers to become qualified in Canada, and hiring at least 50,000 long-term care workers.

“The Liberals must show leadership on the healthcare crisis – and we expect them to do so. We will keep up the pressure until they act,” Blaney concluded.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Federal PoliticsHealthcare

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s a broken system,’ say emergency responders about B.C.’s rural paramedic shortages
Next story
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. (Campbell River Mirror file photo)
MP Blaney wants federal investments to help end North Island’s health-care crisis

RCMP.
Funny walking, unknown guest, missing person – all in a week’s work for Quadra RCMP

The Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to a small fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
How do Campbell Riverites use the Beaver Lodge Lands?

FILE – An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

Pop-up banner image