MP Rachel Blaney’s Campbell River office window is decorated with images of poppies ahead of Remembrance day. Blaney is encouraging everyone in her constituency to commemorate the day in a similar fashion amidst pandemic protocols. (Submitted photo)

MP Rachel Blaney’s Campbell River office window is decorated with images of poppies ahead of Remembrance day. Blaney is encouraging everyone in her constituency to commemorate the day in a similar fashion amidst pandemic protocols. (Submitted photo)

MP Blaney puts up poppies on her window and encourages constituency on show of remembrance

North Island- Powell River MP is urging citizens to share poppy tributes on social media in honour of Remembrance Day 2020

North Island-Powell River MP and NDP critic for Veteran Affairs Rachel Blaney has put up a display of poppies on the window of her constituency office in Campbell River to observe Remembrance Day amidst the pandemic.

Blaney has put up images of poppies in front of a Canadian flag with the words ‘lest we forget’ and is encouraging everyone in her constituency to honour Remembrance Day –on their windows, yards and jackets.

The NDP critic for Veterans Affairs has also asked people to share their tributes on social media.

“Remembrance Day is a very important annual event in our communities,” said Blaney. “Since we’re not able to gather at cenotaphs and legion halls to share in our remembrance this year, we need to mark the day in other ways.”

On Wednesday Blaney will be laying a wreath at the Campbell River cenotaph as part of a small ceremony that will be broadcast online.

This year the public ceremony for Remembrance Day at the Campbell River Cenotaph this year has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However a live broadcast hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion 137 from Spirit Square will be avaialble for citizens to watch online at 10:45 a.m..

Last week Blaney was at the forefront of condemning grocery retailer Whole Foods for its ban on employees wearing poppies on their uniform at 14 of its locations in Canada. Blaney’s motion condemning the company received unanimous support in the House of Commons.

A subsidiary of Jezz Bezos’ Amazon, Wholefoods sparked a huge outrage throughout the country when it was revealed that the retailer woudn’t allow staff to pin poppies to their uniforms.

Due to the huge backlash and outrage sparked, Wholefoods reversed its policy and now allows its staff to wear poppies.

READ MORE: Whole Foods reverses stance on poppy ban after Parliament passes condemnation

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research
Next story
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Just Posted

Robert Johnston-Harper (extreme left) with his siblings. The 13-year-old will get a prosthetic eye after a recent injury led to the removal of his eye. His grandmother Laura Johnston has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her “miracle” grandchild who has been fighting medical conditions since birth. (Submitted photo)
A Vancouver Island grandmother is raising funds for grandson’s prosthetic eye

An injury led to the removal of 13-year-old Robert Johnston-Harper’s left eye

Travis Williams after his 60 minute draw with Judas Icarus (in background). Photo by Max Benson
Campbell River indie wrestling gives audience a break from stressful year

Promoter and wrestlers trying to build scene in Campbell River

MP Rachel Blaney’s Campbell River office window is decorated with images of poppies ahead of Remembrance day. Blaney is encouraging everyone in her constituency to commemorate the day in a similar fashion amidst pandemic protocols. (Submitted photo)
MP Blaney puts up poppies on her window and encourages constituency on show of remembrance

North Island- Powell River MP is urging citizens to share poppy tributes on social media in honour of Remembrance Day 2020

Photographer Ashley Kendrick asks the Lee family to pose for a family photo. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Adoption family photo event chance to make poignant memories

First family photo carries a lot of meaning for new adoptive families

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday, saying snow is a possibility on Monday and could accumulate at higher elevations. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island alerted to possible snowfall Monday

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Langford resident Christopher White left a bouquet of flowers on the driveway of the home where an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found on Friday, Nov. 6. Since then, his neighbour Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Neighbour says murdered Langford woman was ‘always kind and talkative’

Kenneth Weber, 56, charged with second degree murder of wife

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Most Read