Mounties execute search warrant on Holm Road; man facing drug trafficking charge

A 20-year-old man is facing charges of drug trafficking after RCMP officers conducted a raid on Holm Road.

RCMP officers executed a search warrant on Nov.4 and found and located a substance consistent with being cocaine, along with a weapon. Officers also seized a pair of vehicles related to the investigation.

Campbell River RCMP Insp. Jeff Preston was impressed by the prompt search and seizing of the drugs by the investigating teams.

“This search warrant was the culmination of many hours of investigation and work put in by members of the Campbell River RCMP’s Street crimes unit and the Major Crimes Unit,” he said. “The effort put in by our local members ensure not only the safety of the community, and remove drug traffickers makes me very proud.”

The suspect, who was arrested for Trafficking a Controlled Substance, has been released from police custody and the investigation continues. A court date is not known at this time.

Anybody who suspects illegal drug activity in their community is asked to contact their local police.

