A mountain biker has died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Keri Sculland/Star Photo

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night.

Village of Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson said his department responded to call around 6:45 p.m. July 9 for a mountain biker who had crashed near the Blockhead trail.

“We found out the (rider) was non-responsive. There was a couple of bikers who came across him and began performing CPR.”

Williamson said the rider, who he estimates was between 55 to 60 years old, was riding by himself. He added there was a lot of riders on the trail and the bikers who found the individual had talked with him five minutes prior as they were riding the same trail.

He credited the group of riders for performing CPR for an extended period of time.

“I know the trails quite well and it’s about 12 km up in the bush by the Cumberland watershed. It’s a long way in there so we sent guys in the bottom and up to the top.”

The Comox Valley RCMP, BC Ambulance along with the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene. The incident is not being considered suspicious.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling
Next story
Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

Just Posted

Alberta resident photographs grizzly north of Campbell River

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Conditions ‘very dry’ in Campbell River and across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

Long-contentious Campbell River intersection to get traffic light this fall

Maryland and Highway 19A was found to be one of four spots that merritt a traffic light

Missing 24-year-old Campbell River man found dead, say police

Carter Gorjeu reported missing Sunday evening

Water to be diverted from generating station tunnels to Elk Falls Canyon

Increased flow of the Campbell River over falls should make for good viewing

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Most Read