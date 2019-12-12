Overnight Wednesday, Mount Washington Alpine Resort received 31 cm of fresh snow, along with a light snowfall into Thursday morning. Screenshot/Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

It’s a welcome sight for those waiting to break out the skis and snowshoes.

Overnight Wednesday, Mount Washington Alpine Resort received 31 cm of fresh snow, along with a light snowfall into Thursday morning.

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back their original opening day of Dec. 6 due to lack of snow.

“…Without old man winter making an appearance just yet, we’re forced to delay the start of the winter 2019/20 season. We’re ready and waiting as patiently as possible, and we know you are too,” read their posting on social media last week.

RELATED: Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

They added, “one big storm can change everything.”

Although the resort has not yet revised its opening day, light snow is expected Thursday. While clear skies and a high of zero is predicted for the weekend, the Weather Network is forecasting snow next Monday through Thursday with highs just below freezing.

For updated opening day information, visit www.mountwashington.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’
Next story
Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Just Posted

Toy donation brings some action to Campbell River Christmas hampers

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund received a donation of 175… Continue reading

Phoenix class fills 32 shoeboxes for annual Campbell River Shoebox Project for Women

‘We get lots of presents, and I think they should get some, too.’

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ near Quatsino

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Man armed with bear spray robs Campbell River liquor store

A male armed with bear spray robbed the Big Rock Liquor Store… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP encourage community accountability on impaired driving

It’s the community itself that can help prevent impaired driving: RCMP

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Most Read