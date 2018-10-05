Mount Washington receives early dusting of snow

Although it still may be the start of October, an early dusting of snow at Mount Washington Alpine Resort is always a good sign for those looking to hit the slopes soon.
The Comox Valley ski resort received a light dusting which remained on the ground Friday morning – not enough to fully cover the grass, but certainly a good sign for skiers and snowboarders.
While the good news is The Weather Network is forecasting a rain/snow mix for Friday, the bad news is they are also predicting a high of 6C, so any snow is not likely to stick around – yet.
The resort is set to open on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.