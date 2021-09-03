First responders were on the scene of an accident early in the morning Friday, Sept. 3, after a motorcycle went into a ditch. A man was airlifted to Victoria and a woman was transported to NRGH, say police. (News Bulletin file)

First responders were on the scene of an accident early in the morning Friday, Sept. 3, after a motorcycle went into a ditch. A man was airlifted to Victoria and a woman was transported to NRGH, say police. (News Bulletin file)

Motorcyclist injured in crash after allegedly fleeing from police south of Nanaimo

56-year-old man with driving prohibition airlifted to Victoria

A man with a driving prohibition suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital early this morning when his motorcycle went into a ditch after police attempted to stop him.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3, on Morden Road, just west of the Trans-Canada Highway as Nanaimo officers were assisting Ladysmith RCMP.

The male driver, 56, and female passenger, 38, who were involved in the crash were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Ladysmith police reported that their officers were driving northbound on the highway, near Nanaimo Airport, when they observed a truck and motorcycle in the distance appearing to be “travelling at a very high rate of speed,” according to O’Brien.

“The [motorcyclist] then went through the red light, turning west onto Morden Road and the member then followed a short distance. The motorcycle slowed down [then] accelerated and tipped over into the ditch on the north side,” O’Brien said.

The man was airlifted to a Victoria hospital, while the woman was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, said O’Brien. The man’s status is unknown and the woman has been released from hospital, he said.

The man had a driving prohibition, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, said O’Brien.

The motorcycle was towed to an RCMP facility for examination.

O’Brien said he couldn’t comment on whether the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will conduct an investigation.

