Campbell River Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating the motorcycle shown in this photo.

Motorcycle stolen from driveway of Campbell River home

Crime Stoppers asking for tips

Police are asking for help in finding a motorcycle stolen from the driveway of a Campbell River home.

The 2019 Suzuki bike, license plate Y76997, was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Alpine Road, according to Campbell River Crime Stoppers.

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking information from the public to determine who was involved in the theft, along with the location of the bike, so it can be returned to its owner.

Readers are asked to contact police or submit tips to Crime Stoppers. The anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line is 1-800-222-TIPS, and information can also be provided through their website at http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com.

