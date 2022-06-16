A motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street and Jubilee Parkway snarled morning traffic on Thursday. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror

A motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street and Jubilee Parkway snarled morning traffic on Thursday. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror

Motor vehicle incident snarls traffic at Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street

RCMP say incident ‘could have been a lot worse’

A motor vehicle incident on the corner of Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street blocked north-bound traffic during the Thursday morning commute.

Two cars were involved in an incident on the south end of Campbell River on Thursday morning at around 8:22 a.m.

RCMP and Campbell River fire department were on scene.

Eastbound traffic was unable to turn north onto Dogwood Street because of the incident.

Const. Maury Tyre, who was on scene, told the Mirror that the incident “could have been a lot worse.”

More to come.

RELATED: Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Previous story
Search suspended for missing Kelowna woman, dog near creek during flood event
Next story
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

Just Posted

A motor vehicle incident on Dogwood Street and Jubilee Parkway snarled morning traffic on Thursday. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Motor vehicle incident snarls traffic at Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street

The proposed renovation would extend the pool area into the parking lot at Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens renovation cost increases

Ryan Langlois died after a violent incident in Cambell River on June 13, 2022. Submited photo
Campbell River victim of fatal incident fondly remembered by friend

A critical part of Campbell River Estuary restoration is the planting of native species like sedge grass to prevent erosion. (Binny Paul, Campbell River Mirror)
Campbell River estuary a showcase for the reclamation of ruined habitat