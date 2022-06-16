Motor vehicle incident snarls traffic at Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street

RCMP say incident ‘could have been a lot worse’

A motor vehicle incident on the corner of Jubilee Parkway and Dogwood Street blocked north-bound traffic during the Thursday morning commute.

Two cars were involved in an incident on the south end of Campbell River on Thursday morning at around 8:22 a.m.

RCMP and Campbell River fire department were on scene.

Eastbound traffic was unable to turn north onto Dogwood Street because of the incident.

Const. Maury Tyre, who was on scene, told the Mirror that the incident “could have been a lot worse.”

More to come.

RELATED: Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News