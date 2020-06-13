A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Motor vehicle incident closes northbound lanes on Malahat

West Shore RCMP on scene

A motor vehicle incident has closed the northbound lanes on the Malahat at Okotoks Drive.

Emergency crews are responding to the incident which took place on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 13, West Shore RCMP confirmed that officers were responding to the incident in the northbound lanes of the Malahat. RCMP could not provide any more details.

A tweet from DriveBC says the northbound lanes at Okotoks Drive are closed and that delays are to be expected.

More to come.

