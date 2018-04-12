Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey, 4, at their last run in October 2017. (Photo gofundme page)

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

The mother of the two B.C. sisters tragically murdered on Christmas Day will be running a half-marathon in their honour at the beginning of May.

Sarah Cotton has announced that she will be participating in the BMO Vancouver Half Marathon on May. 6 to honour the lives of her daughters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey, 4, whose bodies were found in their father’s apartment on Christmas Day. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths.

“On Christmas Day, my beloved girls were taken from me… Along with myself, my family, friends and many others in the Victoria community and beyond are devastated, shocked and overwhelmed with grief at this senseless and futile tragedy,” Cotton writes on a new gofundme page created to raise funds in advance of the run.

“With Scott and Trisha by my side, I will be running in the BMO Vancouver Half Marathon as part of my healing and in honour of my girls. I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit,” writes Cotton.

The money raised through the gofundme page will be split between the Mary Manning Centre and the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund at Christ Church Cathedral School.

The Mary Manning Centre responds to children, youth and families who are affected by abuse in all its forms as well as abuse related trauma, by providing victim services, counselling, prevention and education. Cotton’s hope is that through raising money for this important organization, waitlists can be reduced and access to counselling is more immediate.

“Chloe and Aubrey both received counselling from the Mary Manning Centre. Sarah noticed tremendous benefits from the counselling and she’s very grateful for that organization,” said close friend Trisha Lees, who will be running the half-marathon with Cotton.

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund is a scholarship set up through the Victoria Foundation to provide scholarships to children attending Christ Church Cathedral School. It is the school where Chloe attended grade one and Aubrey was going to start kindergarten in September.

The community has been looking for ways to support Sarah Cotton through her grief, which is evidenced in the response so far to this week’s announcement. The gofundme page which was posted just 19 hours ago already has $15,560 raised of the $20,000 goal.

“I think in times like these you could develop a lot of unhealthy habits, so with both of us being longtime runners, we thought this would be a way of taking care of yourselves – having time to reflect in a positive way,” said Lees. “Basically, what we are all about right now is just taking care of Sarah as best we can.”

You can find more details about the GoFundme page here.

RELATED: ‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

RELATED: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three day search for missing Marble River boater suspended
Next story
Wind warning for eastern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

One man’s playful jab at his wife’s hair has become a welcome gift for VIMHS

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first… Continue reading

Cruise the coast with the historic Columbia III and the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River kicks off its summer program of coastal… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to offer discounts on permits for energy efficient buildings

It will now cost you less to get a building permit if you’re being energy friendly

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Wind warning for eastern Vancouver Island

Gusts up to 90 km/h are expected for exposed coastal sections of the Island

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Three day search for missing Marble River boater suspended

Rising water levels are making the area unsafe for search and rescue

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Most Read