Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of the Langley girl.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Aaliyah’s 36-year-old mother, Kerryann Lewis, was arrested and charged on Aug. 17 with second degree murder for her death.

Lewis will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on Aug. 20.

On July 22, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building near 200 Street and 68 Avenue where they found the seven-year-old Aaliyah deceased. Aaliyah’s death was deemed a homicide and IHIT took charge of the case.

Investigators determined that it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety.

“This was a tragic case that shocked the community,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Aaliyah Rosa and we hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family.”

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).