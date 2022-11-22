Prince Rupert woman, Patty Forman, 52 has been identified by family and friends as the victim of a murder-suicide at the Ocean Centre Mall on Nov. 21 (Photo: Facebook)

Prince Rupert woman, Patty Forman, 52 has been identified by family and friends as the victim of a murder-suicide at the Ocean Centre Mall on Nov. 21 (Photo: Facebook)

Mother, 52, identified as victim of Prince Rupert murder-suicide

Ocean Centre Mall shooter was a CBSA employee, the agency confirms

Family and friends have identified 52-year-old Patty Forman as the woman who died in a murder-suicide in Ocean Centre Mall on Nov. 21, and 44-year-old Shawn Yeung as the suspect who later died in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“As I’m sure everyone in town already knows it’s with the heaviest of hearts to announce my mother, my best friend, my teacher, and my everything … has been shot dead in a murder-suicide from her ex-fiance Shawn Yeung who then took his own life,” Joshua Forman, her son stated on social media.

“The last conversation we had she asked me what I wanted for my birthday and said just a nice dinner. She smiled from ear to ear as she loved to cook and money was tight … I have been looking forward to it all week then this all happened.”

Canadian Border Services has confirmed the male suspect who allegedly shot and killed the Prince Rupert woman is one of its employees.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is aware of the incident that took place at the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert, BC, and the involvement of a CBSA employee,” the agency stated in an email to The Northern View on Nov. 22. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

“As this is an active RCMP investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

While it was initially reported there will be no support for people who work in the mall from WorkSafeBC’s Critical Incident Response team, further communication indicated the Critical Response team did offer their services.

“This tragic incident was determined to not be work-related, therefore WorkSafeBC is not involved at this point. It’s my understanding that police will be investigating,” a media spokesperson for the organization stated in the initial email to The Northern View.

RELATED: Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Green Party leader wants mask mandate in public places reinstated
Next story
Defence lawyer questions evidence examination during trial for escaped Metchosin inmates

Just Posted

The Canadian team pose for photographers before the start of the Football World Cup match between Canada and Hungary in Irapuato, Mexico on June 6, 1986. Left to right standing; Ian Bridge, Randy Samuel, Igor Vrablic, Randy Ragan, Bob Lenarduzzi, Gerry Gray. Front row left to right; Bruce Wilson, Carl Valentine, David Norman, Tino Lettieri, Paul James. Hungary defeated Canada 2-0. Canadian head coach Tony Waiters knew what he wanted when he prepared his team for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Former Men’s national soccer team, Ken Garraway, enjoys current team’s success

The VISL's Campbell River Golden Wings battle for promotion against Saanich Fusion FC Saturday. Photo courtesy CR LiveStreets
All eyes ready as Campbell River celebrates Soccer Weekend

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. File photo
SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
An awful lot about cars: Quadra Island Crime Report Nov 13-20