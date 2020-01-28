Mostly drizzle and rain over next few days in the Campbell River area

Well, at least snow is interesting.

All this rain is…monotonous. However, that’s what we’re mostly saddled with over the next few days, according to Environment Canada. Today is expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches are expected to develop near noon and the high will be 8 degrees C. Tonight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle again. Rain is expected to begin near midnight when the fog patches will dissipate and the wind will pick up.

Tomorrow, you can expect rain ending near noon then clearing and cloudy periods for the rest of the day. Then it’s into showers and rain for the rest of the week.

On the highways, expect construction work on Highway 19 southbound on the 2700 block of North Island Highway in Campbell River until Friday, Feb. 28. Crews will be working in the southbound middle and left turn lane. Motorists are expected to obey traffic control signage and personnel between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

On Highway 19A, watch for fog patches between Jamieson Road and Highway 28 (12 km south of Buckley Bay Ferry Terminal to Campbell River).

On Highway 28 (Gold River), expect limited visibility with fog between the Highway 28/Highway 19A intersection all the way to Gold River.

On the Strathcona Parkway to Mount Washington, expect winter driving conditions between Alpine Road and Dove Creek Road. Slushy with slippery sections.

IN THE NEWS:

SD72 facing a shortfall of more than $1-million

Burger and a beer for a cause? Yes, please

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter