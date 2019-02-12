Most students adjusting from two Campbell River school closures

District principal Phil Cizmic (right) reads his report on the effects of school closures at the most recent board of education meeting. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Students moved to new schools following the closure of two schools three years ago are, for the most part, transitioning well.

This was one of the key findings in a report put together for School District 72 by district principal Phil Cizmic. He had been directed by the board to put together a report at the Nov. 27 meeting, as some trustees wanted to get a better sense of the situation.

Cizmic presented what he learned at the Feb. 5 board meeting in Campbell River. He put together by surveying those affected by the closures of Discover Passage Elementary and Oyster River Elementary at the end of the 2015/2016 school year. Students at those two schools were moved to new schools at Ripple Rock and Ocean Grove, respectively.

He put together the report talking with principals, using written submissions from some students who moved to new schools and conducting an online survey of parents.

“To many families, they still feel that loss to this day,” he said.

The decision to close the two schools did bring upheaval, but Cizmic after a few years the students were, for the most part, integrating to create a new school culture at each location.

Some students did miss their aspects of life at their smaller schools but made friends and liked their teachers. The two new schools, each using at least one portable, are seen as tight for space. However, 74 per cent of parents surveyed reported a positive experience for their children in the new environment, though this was not the case for everyone.

“Some students are still struggling with the adjustment,” Cizmic added.

He noted a Supreme Court of Canada decision in late 2016 to restore contract language did not affect enrolment at schools, only on class size. As far as enrolment, the review found Discovery Passage would have required an increase from three to four classrooms, meaning an increase to the cost per pupil, and Oyster River would have remained at three classrooms.

The report also took into consideration recent housing developments in the respective areas in the years since the two schools closed. These took place in Area D, by Dogwood/Jubilee and in the Ripple Rock area. Using a figure of about 10 percent of any new housing development resulting in school-aged children, Cizmic estimated the development in Area D might have meant one or two school-aged children; the Jubilee Heights development, three or four; and Ripple Rock, 20 school-aged children.

“Space is at premium not only at those two schools but all schools in Campbell River,” he said. “This isn’t the first time space has become an issue in Campbell River…. We all know that enrolment goes up and down in cycles.”

Veteran trustees emphasized the difficulties in deciding to close the two schools for budgetary reasons but were reassured to find most students were handling the move well, in each case, integrating the student bodies.

“The two schools have merged to create a new culture,” he said.

Cizmic also pointed to other ramifications for the district from the change, such as parking lot and traffic concerns, particular for the 15 minutes before and the 20 minutes after school. However, this pattern is repeated throughout the district.

Some positive effects he found that the closure of the two schools cut down by 150 hours per year on travel time for “itinerant staff” for meetings and providing services. This covers learning support, information technology, Indigenous education and maintenance. As well, Cizmic noted the decision reduced unoccupied space within district facilities and allowed the district to address more capital projects.