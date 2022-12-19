Much of the Island can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 19) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Much of the Island can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 19) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

Most of Vancouver Island could see 10-15 cm of snow starting Monday evening

Incoming system expected to dump snow across Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

With an Arctic front chilling the air, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland early Monday (Dec. 19)

Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is forecast starting tonight, with up to 20 cm possible for Victoria, according to Environment Canada.

A low-pressure system is expected to land in Washington State late Monday evening and could brush through the southern part of British Columbia giving another round of snow. Due to outflow winds, heavier snow is expected for Victoria, Malahat Highway, Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay. Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland.

READ ALSO: Snow settling down on Saanich Peninsula with more in the forecast for Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather

 

Snow falls early Monday (Dec. 19) at the start of the Malahat looking south from Mill Bay. (Drive BC)

Snow falls early Monday (Dec. 19) at the start of the Malahat looking south from Mill Bay. (Drive BC)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage
Next story
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

Just Posted

Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President Alain Chatigny CD presents a cheque of $1,000 to Mike Beston of the Knights of Columbus for their Christmas Hamper. Photo contributed
Campbell River Legion brightens three organizations’ Christmas

The Campbell River Blind Curling team are from left to right Richard (sighted guide), Kelvin, Maureen, Jeremy, Arthur, and Bruce (Coach). Missing from photo: Jonesy (Jeremy’s guide dog). Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell River Blind Curling team takes to the ice

Eo is one of the films in the Campbell River Fefstival of Film's winter season whcih will be screened Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
Campbell River Festival of Films winter lineup released

Upstream view of the Strathcona Dam and spillway gates. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River reservoir storage and Campbell River flow both at record lows for this time of year

Pop-up banner image