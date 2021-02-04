Morning crash leaves one dead in Greater Victoria

Traffic resumes after nearly seven hours

Saanich police and a coroner were on scene investigating a fatal crash at West Saanich Road and Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

One person was killed in a Greater Victoria two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

The Saanich Police Department and B.C. Coroner’s service are investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on West Saanich Road near Prospect Lake Road on Feb. 4 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The driver of a black Honda CRX was pronounced dead at the scene and the pickup driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have contacted next of kin.

Traffic along West Saanich Road was closed at Old West Saanich Road, and traffic was backed up about one kilometre. Southbound traffic was closed at Prospect Lake Road. The area was closed to traffic for about seven hours.

“[It’s] a sad day for the community as lives lost on our roads is always upsetting,” says Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. “It re-doubles my commitment to the pilot study to reduce posted speed on our residential roads to 40 kilometres per hour, and our other works to enhance the safety of our roads and intersections.”

