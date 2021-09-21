Morning church fire in Duncan considered suspicious

Firefighters cut into the roof of the Brae Road Gospel Chapel while trying to extinguish a fire on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A fire at a church on Brae Road in Duncan on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21 is being considered suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 8 a.m. in the Brae Road Gospel Chapel, but damage to the building was extensive. The cause is being investigated by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Duncan fire inspector.

The call came in to the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department around 8:15 a.m. that smoke could be seen billowing from the church, just blocks from the Duncan firehall. Firefighters were on the scene quickly. Their work included spraying water on the neighbouring Mercury Theatre to prevent any flames from spreading to that building.’

Anyone who may have witnessed people congregating around the location late on Sept. 20 or early on Sept. 21 is encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.