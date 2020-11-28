More windy weather on the way for Vancouver Island

Windy weather is expected to blow in again over the east coast of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for Greater Victoria, the east coast of the Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay and the north Island, advising of “potentially damaging winds” in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Southeast winds of 50-80 kilometres per hour are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and veer to northwest Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Exposed coastal sections of the north Island will see “very strong” southeast winds near 80km/h Sunday afternoon, with communities on the east coast of the Island feeling the effects of the strong winds just before midnight Sunday night.

Environment Canada says 70km/h winds are forecast for the east entrance of the Juan de Fuca Strait on Monday, affecting Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Wind warning issued for Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather