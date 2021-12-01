Bins of sand are placed across the road next to a wall of sandbags along rail tracks to form a temporary dike in the Huntingdon Village area of Abbotsford, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More than two dozen weather warnings in effect across rain-sodden British Columbia

Central coast could see up to 150 millimetres of rain, Fraser Valley could get up to 100 mm

More than two dozen weather warnings remain in effect across southern and coastal British Columbia as another storm hits the province where people are still cleaning up from previous flooding and mudslides.

Environment Canada says the central coast and the west coast of Vancouver Island could see up to 150 millimetres of rain, with up to 120 mm in the Bella Coola area, while the flood-soaked Fraser Valley east of Abbotsford could get up to 100 mm. Strong winds gusting to 90 km/h are also forecast.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued an evacuation order for properties near Birken due to a landslide hazard at Neff Creek. The city of Abbotsford has also issued evacuation alerts and orders for properties along Florence Drive, Sumas Mountain Road, Lower Sumas Mountain Road, Glencoe Drive and North Parallel Road.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is doing everything it can to make sure people and communities have the resources and supports they need.

He says Emergency Management B.C. along with troops, local government staff and community volunteers were making sure shelter, food, medication, emergency kits, fuel and other resources are available.

A travel advisory has been issued and maintenance crews have been dispatched to stretches of Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Williams Lake in response to heavy rainfall in the forecast for the central coast. Travel advisories are also in place for sections of Highway 1, Highway 3 and Highway 7.

The British Columbia River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser and all of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says the rain should mostly ease on Thursday and Friday, though a smaller system is expected to affect the south coast late on Friday.

—The Canadian Press

