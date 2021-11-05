More than a decade later, Island woman gets jail time for defrauding her boss

A woman who defrauded a Parksville employer out of $31,248.19 more than 10 years ago was sentenced last month.

Jill Margaret Braun, 57, was sentenced by Judge Ronald Lamperson at the Nanaimo provincial courthouse on Oct. 6, to a 22-month jail sentence followed by two years probation.

Court documents indicate that between late 2008 and 2009, Braun wrote 40 fraudulent cheques to herself and other parties, ranging between $135 to $1,595.77 and deposited all the cheques herself into a bank account.

According to the court documents, the offending ended once her employment had been terminated in late 2009.

The document also stated that an investigation by police, and a private forensic accountant, took some time to uncover the nature and extent of the activity. The information was sworn on March 16, 2011, where a warrant for Braun was then issued.

The lengthiness of the legal process was drawn out in part by Braun and her husband relocating to Alberta.

“Given all of the circumstances, and in particular the aggravating factors including Ms. Braun significant record of convictions for similar offences and that she absconded from the jurisdiction for several years before being arrested, I conclude that a conditional sentence order, even with punitive conditions such as house arrest and community work service, would not adequately deter like-minded individuals from committing similar offences and would not sufficiently denounce her criminal conduct,” noted Lamperson.

Lamperson also prohibited Braun from “seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment, or becoming or being a volunteer in any capacity, that involves having authority over the real property, money or valuable security of another person, business or other entity” for a period of 20 years.

Braun was ordered to pay back her previous Parksville employer $24,147.19, citing the difference of $7,101 already awarded to the employer in a civil claim.

