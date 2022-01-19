A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban

Refugees include those who worked closely with Canadian forces

More than 200 Afghan refugees have landed in Vancouver, set to begin new lives in the city and across Canada.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the refugees who arrived at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday (Jan. 18) evening on a charter flight from Pakistan were largely individuals who worked with the Canadian government in Afghanistan and their families.

Of the individuals who arrived, 161 will settle in Vancouver while 48 others will reside elsewhere in Canada where they already have family ties. There will now be more than 7,000 Afghan refugees in Canada.

Refugees began arriving in Canada after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban began to takeover amid the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, leading to a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

Over the next few weeks, the refugees will work with the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia to find housing, work on getting jobs, improving language skills and overall adjusting to life in Canada. The previously announced $2-million B.C. Refugee Readiness Fund will provide supports for families resettling in the province.

READ MORE: Canada welcomes first of Afghan refugees who supported Canadian military mission

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Afghanistanrefugee

Previous story
Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police

Just Posted

The agreement announced between Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products Inc. on Jan. 19, 2022 will defer harvest of approximately 2,500 hectares and ancient, rare and other priority old growth for two years. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products agree to two year old growth deferral

A rally in support of gyms and other fitness businesses reopening at Robert Ostler Park in downtown Campbell River on Jan. 18, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Rally for local fitness companies held in Campbell River

Campbell River brothers Cameron Meldrum (left) and Owen Meldrum (right) came 5th and 3rd respectively in their Sprint races at Whistler Olympic Park. Photo contributed
Strathcona Nordics back on tracks

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities