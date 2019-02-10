Snow fell on Nanaimo this weekend. (Bold Knight Nanaimo/Twitter

More snow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 10 centimetres are expected on Vancouver Island

The province’s south coast is expected to see more snow Sunday and into early next week as temperatures continue to hover below freezing.

Environment Canada says between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected for much of Vancouver Island, with slightly less on the forecast for the Lower Mainland.

However, the agency warned that “there remains some uncertainty with the storm track as the system develops offshore on Sunday.’

About 4,400 customers in the Lower Mainland and more than 5,000 on southern Vancouver Island remain without power after this week’s snowstorm pummelled the usually temperate regions.

South of the border, the U.S. portions of the Pacific Northwest saw more than a foot of snow close major highways in eastern Washington and cancel flights in Seattle and Portland.

– with files from the Associated Press

