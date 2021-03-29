Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)

More school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

As students return from spring break, Vancouver Island schools are being warned they will very likely see an increase in the number of COVID-19 exposures in the coming weeks.

In a statement Sunday, Island Health noted that of the higher number of cases seen on the Island recently, many were in contact with other people or attended events while infectious. On Friday, a record 55 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Vancouver Island. Across B.C., 908 new cases were added.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

With schools back in session Monday, Island Health is asking parents to keep their children home even if they are only displaying mild symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said.

While masks aren’t mandatory for all students at this time, Island Health said if they can wear a mask it should be considered.

On Friday, Island Health issued a different statement calling on residents between the ages of 20 and 39 years old to take precautions after the age group saw a 60 per cent spike in new COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

“It is crucial right now that we all follow public health orders, which means no indoor gatherings and sticking to the same group when outdoors,” Island Health wrote.

READ ALSO: Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide
Next story
Trial of former police officer accused in George Floyd’s death gets underway

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP respond to two ‘unnerving’ impaired driving calls in the past week

The level of intoxication of both drivers shows an extremely cavalier attitude to the value of life

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

Vancouver Island had 55 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, March 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

Amidst vaccination efforts, cases still on the rise

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life threatening stab wounds’

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot Joel Wilson walks past the crash site of one of his team's plane in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. One person has died and another is badly injured after a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Crash killed one and injured the pilot

A makeshift memorial has formed in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center where a 20-year-old man was found with fatal injuries, early in the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Police confirm death of 20-year-old man in Port Alberni was homicide

Victim, suspect likely known to each other, say RCMP

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Most Read