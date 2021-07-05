Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

More properties on evacuation alert due to Sparks Lake wildfire

The blaze is burning near Kamloops

  • Jul. 5, 2021 9:30 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 119 properties north of Kamloops Lake.

The alert is due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, which has recently seen increased activity on its southern and eastern flanks.

In total the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for a total of 164 properties and evacuation alerts for 994 properties.

The Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band have implemented an evacuation order for their community.

As of 5 p.m. July 4, there were 135 firefighters, 19 helicopters, 24 pieces of heavy equipment for a total of 203 personnel assigned to the blaze.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is an estimated 36,300 hectares in size.

The most active area of the fire is the Criss Creek Drainage. There was significant growth on the fire the evening of July 3, moving onto the northeast edge of the Skeetchestn Indian Band’s Reserve lands.

According to BC Wildfire, at Cayuse Lake crews are holding the edge of the perimeter with air support and building a guard.

On the northwest flank where the blaze is burning into the Elephant Hill Fire the fire behaviour is dropping off.

READ MORE: RCMP working to identify cause of Lytton, B.C., fire as two deaths confirmed

READ MORE: Lake Country mayor saddened by Lytton hometown wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials
Next story
Strathcona Regional District receives FireSmart funding

Just Posted

Kids and their parents worked on a special kids garden in 2016 at the Compost Education Centre. File photo
Garden Education Centre in Campbell River open for the season

The SRD has received funding for their FireSmart program. Earlier this year, a fire was burning out of control near Gold River Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Strathcona Regional District receives FireSmart funding

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River