A BC Hydro survey shows more British Columbians are planning to go all out with their Christmas displays this year, but the majority of residents will stick with more minimalist decorations. (Black Press Media file photo)

A BC Hydro survey shows more British Columbians are planning to go all out with their Christmas displays this year, but the majority of residents will stick with more minimalist decorations. (Black Press Media file photo)

More ‘mega’ Christmas displays expected this year despite cost concerns: BC Hydro

Lower Mainland residents three times more likely to be mega decorators

A greater number of B.C. homes will be boasting Christmas blow-ups and bright lights this year even as many people stress over holiday spending, a BC Hydro survey has found.

In a typical year, around 15 per cent of British Columbians commit to at least 10 strings of lights and multiple plug-in and blow-up displays, but this year that number is expected to jump 50 per cent.

And while the mega decorators may be a minority, they are a committed one. Every single survey respondent who said they’ve gone full out in the past said they plan to do so again. Lower Mainland residents are particularly enthusiastic, with residents there three times more likely to create mega displays.

This commitment doesn’t come without some cost. BC Hydro estimates the price of running one plug-in Santa, snowman or reindeer comes out to about $50 per Christmas. And for people using incandescent lights instead of LED ones, BC Hydro says they’re spending around $5 per string more than they need to.

For many survey respondents, this was a concern. About 60 per cent said they’re facing cost pressures this season.

More than one third of respondents said they plan to decorate minimally, with just one or two strings of lights and maybe one blow-up, while 18 per cent said they don’t plan to decorate at all. About 30 per cent of both groups sited costs as a reason for scaling back.

READ ALSO: Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroChristmasHouse costs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Julia Levy is Canada’s first trans woman Rhodes Scholar
Next story
Civil rights group says China has at least one secret police station in Vancouver

Just Posted

The 2021 Downtown BIA Big Truck Parade. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
BIA executive director : Cancellation of Truck Parade due to weather was a “safety first” decision.

A community worker demonstrates the use of a Naloxone kit as part of International Overdose Awareness Day in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Island Health has ‘deep concern and disappointment’ with city motion to analyze costs of overdose prevention services

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Suspicious motives : Quadra Island Crime report, Nov 28 – Dec 4

Knights of Columbus volunteers and Campbell River emergency services personnel were out receiving donations for Christmas Hampers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Charity Check Stop at the Home Hardware parking lot. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Knights of Columbus, emergency services personnel collect hamper donations