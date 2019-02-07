The four accused with outstanding warrants in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring. (CFSEU-BC handout)

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

B.C.’s gang enforcement unit says that more charges have been laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in the Peace region.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a news release Thursday that the investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015. The lengthy investigation led to the seizure of $57,000 in cash, an assault-style rifle as well as other firearms, and illegal drugs such as cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Thirty-six people were charged in connection to the investigation, facing a total of 120 charges.

CFSEU-BC said 21 of those charged have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty, six are set to be sentenced and another six are awaiting trial.

READ MORE: Charter delay application denied for members of Chilliwack crime syndicate

Five people were found not guilty or had charges stayed.

Four of the accused have outstanding warrants for their arrests, including Alena Wallace, Paul Del Grosso, Danick Leger and Jamie Cormier.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal bill would make Sept. 30 holiday for Indigenous reconciliation
Next story
Vessel that spilled fuel into English Bay in Vancouver acquitted of all charges

Just Posted

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ seized by Campbell River RCMP in search

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Rotary’s Dancing Tapas supports wheelchair campaign

Campbell River event on March 16 will benefit people in Ukraine

Campbell River’s Vogue Villains enters CBC Searchlight contest

‘It’s our hard work that’s going to get us somewhere, this thing would just be like winning a lottery’

Have a heart: Buy a paper heart or a heart pizza at Boston Pizza and help KidStart in Campbell River

Every year around Valentines Day Boston Pizza invites its guests to purchase… Continue reading

School district gets number for Indigenous immersion in Campbell River

Pilot project in Liq’wala/Kwak’wala language, culture

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair

Over 40 employers looking to hire at 19 Wing Fitness and Community Centre

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

Can pot farming save Vancouver Island agriculture?

Nanaimo suggests easing ALR rules to help farmers augment their income with cannabis

Most Read