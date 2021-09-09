Abbotsford Regional Hospital is among those restricting scheduled surgeries to deal with COVID-19 cases. (Abbotsford News)

More B.C. hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID-19 cases increase

Surrey, Abbotsford, Royal Columbian reassigning key staff

Lower Mainland hospitals are following the lead of Kelowna and Kamloops in postponing surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to put pressure on a health care system struggling with staff shortages and high patient demand.

A spike in Interior Health coronavirus cases has shown up particularly in the Fraser Health region, prompting the reallocation of medical resources at Surrey Memorial, Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian Hospital, the regional referral centre for Fraser Health, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday.

Dix continued to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that with 130 people currently in intensive care in B.C. hospitals, 111 are unvaccinated and none of those under 50 in intensive care are fully vaccinated.

The response to B.C.’s vaccination card program for entertainment and sports activities has been “extraordinary,” Dix said. Less than three days after the B.C. vaccine card was launched, more than 1.1 million people have downloaded the pass that allows access to movies, restaurants, pubs, indoor fitness and recreation as well as ticketed indoor sports events as well as weddings and other organized events that remain capped at no more than 50 people.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate appointment-based and walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

