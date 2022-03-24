More $10-a-day childcare spaces coming to Campbell River

Campbell River families are going to have more access to affordable childcare as more $10-a-day spaces are opening up in the community.

Two Forest Circle Society for Families locations in Campbell River are becoming $10-a-day sites, which means 60 spaces will have lower fees through the province’s ChildCareBC program. These spaces are in addition to the 187 spaces announced last month at the Christian Life Children’s Centre.

“Childcare is good for families, businesses, communities, and especially kids,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “I’m excited that we’re able to announce even more $10 a day spaces, helping families afford a good start for their children while giving parents the opportunity to rejoin the workforce and support our community and economy.”

According to a press release from the province, the new spaces are part of an increase in spaces across the province.

“This increases the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces available for families across the province, from 2,500 when the program began in 2018, to more than 6,500,” the release says. “Through a partnership with the Government of Canada, the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in the province will more than double again to 12,500 by December 2022.”

Fees at the ChildCareBC sites are capped at $200 a month, which helps families save money. The Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative and the Affordable Child Care Benefit also helps save parents up to $1,600 a month, the release notes.

“By the end of this year, the average rate of childcare will be reduced by 50 per cent from 2019 levels for children five and younger,” it says.

For more information on the $10 a Day ChildCareBC sites and spaces: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare10aDaysites.

