A bull moose is wandering around the woods in the Fernie area with an arrow in its back hump. (Pixabay file)

A bull moose is wandering around the woods in the Fernie area with an arrow in its back hump. (Pixabay file)

Moose with arrow in back hump spotted wandering around near Fernie

Unfortunate but complicated situation, says COS

A bull moose is wandering around the woods in the Fernie area with an arrow in its back hump.

Patricia Burley, Conservation Officer for Fernie and the Elk Valley, explained that they recently received a call about this moose.

She said it’s an unfortunate and complicated situation, and that the missed shot was not fatal.

“There is an obligation for hunters to track the animal and find it. It’s a tricky situation because we don’t know how long they would have tracked that animal for,” Burley said. “This moose was shot with a bow, with the arrow in the hump on its back. There would likely be very little blood trail from that.”

The large hump on a moose’s back is formed by their muscles, necessary to support their large heads and often giant antlers.

Burley says that the best case scenario in this situation would be for the Conservation Officer Service (COS) to find the animal, dart it and remove the arrow. The worst case scenario, if the animal’s heath was in jeopardy, would be euthanasia.

READ MORE: 7 Illegal animals harvested in East Kootenay region during first 10 days of hunting season

According to the National Wildlife Federation, moose tend to stick to colder climates, as well as forested areas with streams and ponds. Moose can be quite illusive creatures, so tracking one if it runs off can be a challenge.

Burley said that the hunters who were involved are, by regulation, allowed to go back for the animal and hunt it, so long as they are licensed, within regulations and within the lawful hunting area.

“The expectation is that hunters try to track that animal for as long as they can. Is one hour enough? I would say no. I would track until nightfall, and then again in the morning.”

Current regulations state that moose are bow-only for spike-fork bulls and there is a draw. The bag limit is one.

Burley adds that if members of the public see this moose they can call the RAPP line (1-877-952-7277) to report the sighting. The COS can track the sightings and try to locate the moose.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservation

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home declared over
Next story
Ucluelet First Nation declares COVID-19 state of emergency

Just Posted

Area B Director Noba Anderson sued the Regional District in 2020. The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Regional District back in June. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Justice ‘not satisfied’ Cortes Island director met burden of proof in SRD lawsuit

Seen here with U11 Atom House Team players and coaches are hospital staff, from left, Sheila Petersen – Manager; Andrea John – Admin Assist; Susi Shelswell – Clinical Coordinator; Shelley Berry – Maternity RN; Michelle Crosby – Campbell River Clinical Director; Tricia Sinclair – CRG Site Director; and Heather Hume –​ Clinical Nurse Educator. Photo supplied
U11 Minor Hockey presents Campbell River health care workers with Golden Jersey

Miracle Beach Provincial Park. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Miracle Beach Provincial Park to receive infrastructure upgrades

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase one of the project focused on the Kyuquot & Nuchatlitz Grids and phase two will be Quatsino & Nootka Grids. Photo supplied
Tsunami maps available for areas from Muchalaht Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial Park