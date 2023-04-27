Victoria Police said a dead newborn baby was found in a parking lot on April 26. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Police said a dead newborn baby was found in a parking lot on April 26. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)

Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at B.C. parking lot

Police concerned for the welfare of the child’s mother

A newborn baby was found dead at a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday night and police say they’re concerned for the child’s mother.

Victoria police said officers and paramedics responded to a report about a dead baby in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street just before 10 p.m. on April 26.

“It is believed that the baby was recently born, possibly in the area,” VicPD said in a Thursday morning statement. “Investigators are concerned for the welfare of the mother who may need medical care and support.”

The investigation has been taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) and police said further details cannot be shared at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the whereabouts of the mother of the baby is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at (250) 380-6211.

READ: Owners of evacuated Langford building fail in lawsuit against city, engineers

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsVicPDVictoria

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops’ meeting
Next story
Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Just Posted

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.
Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Ayla Badger will be hosting a Shimmer Party at the Campbell River Sportsplex to raise money for unhoused people in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Young Campbell Riverite holding a Shimmer Party to raise money for people experiencing homelessness

Funny Farm Koi's Alli Cavender releases a Koi fish in the CR Hospice's Serenity Garden on April 25. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Woman guilty of assault for coughing at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant