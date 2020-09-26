Sue Moen will be running as the Green Party’s candidate for the North Island in the 2020 provincial election. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Moen tapped to run for Green Party in North Island riding

Moen says all issues should be viewed through environmental lens

Long-time Green Party candidate Sue Moen is stepping up to the plate again this year as the party’s North Island MLA candidate.

“I have been involved with the Green Party at both [federal and provincial] levels for over ten year,” Moen said. “In a snap election they were looking for people with some experience who could hit the ground running.”

The Green Party has plans to run candidates in each riding in the province this year, however as they were just coming off a leadership race they have been slow to announce their candidates. Moen said she was invited by the party to run in the contested North Island riding.

” I’m proud to be a Green candidate, and I have always been proud to be a Green candidate,” she said. “I do believe that the message and our platforms, with are always fully costed, have pushed other parties and governments to do better. I think the minority parliament situation that we were in for the last 3.5 years proved that by working together and collaborating we can actually accomplish a lot more. That’s my goal for this election. I want to elect more Greens so that we can move forward faster and better.”

Moen has also been active in the housing advocacy community in Campbell River. She sits on the Coalition to End Homelessness and works with the Salvation Army’s shelter program. Moen believes that these issues, as well as all other issues facing people now can and should be viewed through the lens of environmental sustainability.

“We don’t have a lot of time, but the answers are all out there about the things that we need to do and the things we need to do now,” she said. “We just need to listen to those voices and actually make those decisions and put them into action.”

“The focus on childcare, equality, respect and inclusion of diversity, all of those are Green principles,” she said. “They have been globally for many many years.”

The NDP’s incumbent MLA Claire Trevena announced that she was not seeking re-election this fall, making the North Island a competitive riding Both the NDP and the Liberal party have announced candidates for the riding.

RELATED: NDP candidate Babchuk a fixture in local politics since 2005

Facey nominated as BC Liberal candidate for the North Island riding


Election 2020

Most Read