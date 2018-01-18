Moderate winter storm conditions hit the Campbell River area on Wednesday

An apparent casualty of the strong winds of Wednesday afternoon was this light pole at the upper ball fields at Willow Point Park. City staff were called to the field shortly after the worst of the winds had died down. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River area experienced windy conditions and, at times, heavy rain but we seemed to have escaped the strong winds on the outer coasts of Vancouver Island.

However, shortly after the worst of the winds, around 3:30 p.m. City of Campbell River staff were sent to check out a light pole that toppled onto a fence at the upper ballfields in Willow Point Park.

Environment Canada data indicates at the Campbell River A weather station that winds reached a peak of 47 km/h at 9 a.m. abating somewhat afterwards before peaking at 39 km/h at 2 p.m.

The weather forecast for the next few days is for showers and periods of rain.