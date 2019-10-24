Mock student vote ‘elects’ Blaney as MP

The NDP’s Rachel Blaney was elected as MP in the mock student vote in the North Island–Powell River riding. Black Press File Photo

Support for the New Democratic Party (NDP) extends into our riding’s grade school students.

Local elementary and high school students taking part in Student Vote, a mock election in grade schools across the country, voted in favour of NDP candidate Rachel Blaney, who earned 36.13 per cent of the vote. Twelve of the Campbell River School District schools took part.

The results, released after official polls closed, are similar to the official results from Monday’s 43rd federal election, where Blaney earned 37.8 per cent of the vote. However youth and registered voter decisions differed from there.

In the North Island–Powell River riding Student Vote, the Green Party’s Mark de Bruijn was second with 27.61 per cent of the vote, Conservative Shelley Downey was third with 19.12 per cent of the vote, Liberal Peter Schwarzhoff has 9.07 per cent of the vote, Brian Rundle of the People’s Party earned 4.2 per cent of the vote, Independent Glen Staples had 2.07 per cent of the vote, and Carla Neal of the Marxist-Leninist party had 1.81 per cent of the vote.

There were 4,644 ballots cast in the mock election.

“We are thrilled with the turnout for Student Vote Canada 2019,” says Taylor Gunn, President and CEO of CIVIX Canada. “We are grateful for all the teachers that dedicated time and energy to cultivating the next generation of voters.”

Nationally, students elected a Liberal minority government, but with the NDP forming the official opposition.

“Elections Canada is proud to have helped make Student Vote Canada 2019 possible,” said Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada. “This program is one of the ways we educate future voters and help raise active citizens.”

