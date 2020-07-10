MOUHSS stands for Mobile Outreach Unit for Health and Support Services, and takes a holistic approach to health. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Mobile Health Unit takes to Campbell River streets

KDC Health-operated health bus offers holistic approach to health

Campbell River’s new mobile health unit has gotten off to a good start, despite measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The service that we’ve been giving folks is outstanding,” said Kwakiutl District Council Health Mobile Outreach Coordinator Leanne McIntee. “We’ve offered service to 29 people yesterday in the span of three hours… It was folks that had severe skin conditions, people that needed prescriptions refilled, it was pretty amazing how much we did.”

The unit, called MOUHSS (pronounced “Moose”) was originally supposed to launch on March 27. MOUHSS stands for Mobile Outreach Unit for Health and Support Services. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11, those plans had to be altered.

“We weren’t able to launch until there were some guidelines around being able to be outside and connect with people distantly and that kind of thing,” she explained. “We were also respecting what the rules and regulations were. When we saw that it was loosening a bit and we were able to do a first-stage launch, we went out and offered folks service.”

MOUHSS runs four days per week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. They visit different areas of the city, ensuring that the service is approachable and accessible to all. Services provided are free, and the goal is to give holistic health services to those in need. Kwakiutl District Council Health is the lead agency on the project, but it coordinates with other agencies to achieve that goal.

Services on the unit include things from counselling to social work to more concrete medical needs like wound care and testing services. KDC Health has also received funding for a doctor who specializes in opioid agonist therapy, which uses either methadone or buprenorphine to treat opioid addiction. The doctor’s position has been funded until September.

“If someone is wanting to reduce substances or not use substances any more, particularly because of the opioid crisis, the doctor has the ability to be there and alleviate some of the symptoms as well as get them into treatments or whatever it is that they’re looking for,” McIntee said. “When COVID-19 happened, a lot of substances, especially the smoking stuff had higher risks. We’ve seen an increase in overdose, and that’s sort of what we’re trying to alleviate as well.”

Sanitizing, physical distancing and wearing masks have all become part of everyday life, and McIntee said that though they have had to ensure all of these are in place on the MOUHSS, it has not been much of a hurdle to get over.

“To be honest, I feel like it’s fairly natural to wear a mask and sanitize for us. When folks come, we have the ability to meet them outside. We ask them if they’re comfortable, and if not we bring them in. When they leave, we sanitize. Lots of times folks are OK with having a chat outside, and if the doctor needs to do an exam they come in and we sanitize after.”

For more information on MOUHSS, contact McIntee at Leanne.mcintee@kdchealth.com.

RELATED: B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

City of Campbell River issues more than $100K in grants to local charities and non-profits


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dr. Jennifer Kash, KDC Health Mobile Outreach Coordinator Leanne McIntee and nurse Amy Palumbo pose with the MOUHSS unit at Nunns Creek Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Previous story
Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman
Next story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Mobile Health Unit takes to Campbell River streets

KDC Health-operated health bus offers holistic approach to health

Vancouver Island business ad unintentionally features OK gesture linked to white supremacy

Innocuous ‘OK’ gesture in cleaning franchise advertisement gets flak on social media for ‘supposedly’ promoting white supremacy

RCMP disarm man experiencing mental health crisis

The male pulled a knife on officers and then held it to his own throat expressing a desire to die

Mowi’s B.C. salmon farms achieve environmental certification from independent watchdog

Aquaculture Steward Council certification complies with 500 sustainability and social measures

Zeballos and Tahsis included in $3.46 million provincial emergency preparedness funding

The provincial funding will help 24 local governments and First Nations to assess flood hazards and develop effective strategies

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Minivan driver’s speed a factor in fatal 2018 Malahat crash

Driver was travelling at 110 km/h in a construction zone

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early July

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Most Read