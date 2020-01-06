A helicopter was used to find two teenagers lost near Whitewater Ski Resort. Photo courtesy Nelson Search and Rescue

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

Two teenage boys have been rescued after spending the night lost near Whitewater Ski Resort.

Nelson Search and Rescue said in a statement Monday that two 16 year olds had been reported missing Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Ten members failed to find the boys, but a helicopter located them at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the Qua valley south of Whitewater.

“This area has resulted in many searches in the past as adventurers can easily become disorientated on the ridge during bad weather and inadvertently head down the wrong side of the ridge,” said the release.

“It was heard to have been said that some homework found in a backpack aided in starting a fire in the night.”

Nelson SAR said it received assistance from South Columbia and Castlegar SAR teams as well as the Whitewater Ski Patrol.

