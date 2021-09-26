Richie Stelmack. (B.C. RCMP)

Missing teen boy, 15, found dead northeast of Squamish

Richie Stelmack had been missing since Sept. 22

A teenage boy first reported missing on Wednesday (Sept. 22) has been found dead, Squamish RCMP said.

Mounties were notified that Richie Stelmack, 15, was missing at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday after he wasn’t found at his Garibaldi Highlands home after going to bed there the previous night.

Teams from the RCMP, search and rescue and the fire department participated in the search to find Stelmack. His body was found in the Mashiter area of the Garibaldi Highlands after a search of some more technical terrain at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Mounties said that there was “no evidence of foul play.” The family has been notified and is requesting privacy at this time.

“Squamish Fire, Squamish RCMP, Squamish and Search and Rescue first send thoughts to the family of Richie our hearts go out to them” said Sgt. Sascha Banks. “We also would like to thank all the support and the assistance from the community of Squamish and surrounding area, along with the media who made sure everything was done to find Richie. It has been a very hard and difficult few days and this was not the ending we had hoped for. One thing I know Squamish will do in the coming days and weeks is we will rally around Richie’s family, friends, and our community members.”

