A bucket of chanterelle mushrooms, a wild variety picked commercially. Sandy Mcruer photo

Missing mushroom picker found deceased

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct. 29 was found deceased.

The missing male, who was in his 60’s, was located by police officers shortly after the initial call, but unfortunately had passed away prior to being located, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre says.

Campbell River Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP with the incident which has now been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service, but is not considered suspicious. The name of the man was not released.

Const. Tyre reminds members of the community to develop a plan before venturing into the back country. Before you go:

• Let someone know where you are going.

• Let someone know when you’ll be back.

• Utilize a GPS or map.

• Be prepared to spend a night in the woods if something goes wrong.

