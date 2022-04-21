Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Missing man located deceased in Okanagan Lake

Foul play is not suspected

An elderly Kelowna man has been found dead in Okanagan Lake.

RCMP received a report that a man in his 70s was missing from his home around 7:40 Thursday (Apr. 21) morning. After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP, police dog service, air services, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Beach Park.

“Foul play is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service along with the Kelowna RCMP are leading the investigation,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

RCMP has notified the deceased man’s family and Victim Services are supporting the family during this time.

Read More: No updates or arrests 3 months after suspicious Kelowna death

Read More: Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries in park

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesCity of KelownaInvestigativeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
‘Just the beginning’: 14 graves found at former residential school in Saskatchewan
Next story
Hospitalized COVID cases rise by 100, ICU holds steady in B.C. since last week

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Fill a police cruiser to help support Campbell River mothers in need

Cameron found this little green frog, buried under a pile of garbage. It had made its home there, and Cameron knew that this wasn’t a healthy place for a tree frog to live. She then took the little frog and built a new, safer, home, made from nature’s own building materials and cleaned up all of the garbage. Photo contributed
Cameron and the tree frog – a story about protecting wildlife from garbage

A playful orca came near Campbell River’s Discovery Pier on Monday, April 11. Screenshot from submitted video by Michael Hack
VIDEO: Orcas swim underneath Campbell River pier

The Carihi Forestry program recently took time out of their school day, to clean up a forest and wetland near the school and enter in to the 3rd annual Small Planet Cleanup Contest. Photo contributed
Carihi Forestry Program hauls garbage from shopping carts to gas cans out of the woods