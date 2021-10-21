Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Missing man last seen in Fairy Creek logging protest area

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area.

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at about 10 a.m., walking between two encampments along the Granite Mainline Service Road. He was known among protesters, who have been camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed to protest logging in the area, as Smiley.

Kearny is a Caucasian man, 5 foot 4 (162 cm), and 210 pounds (94 kg), with shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

missing personNews

Previous story
Woman injured by Nelson snowbank wins new trial against city: Canada’s top court
Next story
Hope restaurant ordered to remain closed over COVID non-compliance: B.C. court

Just Posted

J Pod’s newest calf, born Sept. 24, 2020 surfaces next to mother J41. (Talia Goodyear/Orca Spirit Adventures/Pacific Whale Watch Association)
Campbell River whale-watching guide fined $10,000 for disturbing killer whales

Nanwakolas Council and Western Forest Products Inc. will work together towards developing an integrated resource management plan. (Photo courtesy Nanwakolas Council)
Nanwakolas Council and Western Forest Products announce letter of understanding

Security footage from the Hurd home shows a person running away from the home. Photo courtesy Duncan Hurd
Vandalism continues in Campbell River neighbourhood

Emergency medical call volumes are increasing in Campbell River. File photo.
Bucking B.C. trend, medical emergency call volumes at record levels in Campbell River