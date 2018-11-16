Missing hikers on Quadra pull search teams from all over the Island

Two women, aged 69 and 70, did not return from what was supposed to be an hour-long walk Wednesday

The two women, aged 69 and 70, went for what was supposed to be an hour-long walk on Wednesday evening and were reported missing when they did not return.

Reports say the search is focused around the Surge Narrows Road area at the northeastern tip of the Island and that there are approximately 70 search and rescue personnel involved in the search.

More information when it becomes available. Watch this space for updates.