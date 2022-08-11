Jasmine Davis, 34, of Chetwynd was reported missing on Aug. 9 and may be in the Kelowna area (RCMP)

Jasmine Davis, 34, of Chetwynd was reported missing on Aug. 9 and may be in the Kelowna area (RCMP)

Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Jasmine Davis was last seen on July 30

A missing woman from Chetwynd may be in the Kelowna area.

Kelowna and Chetwynd RCMP are appealing for public assistance in locating 34-year-old Jasmine Davis.

Davis is described as standing 4’9” and weighing 159 pounds. She has dyed bleach blond hair.

Davis is said to live a high-risk lifestyle and may be travelling in a red, four-door Ford pickup with a man known only as ‘Chocolit’.

Davis was last seen July 30 and was reported missing Aug. 9.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna or Chetwynd RCMP and reference Chetwynd file number 2022-1510.

READ MORE: Body pulled from Thompson River in Kamloops

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMissing woman

Previous story
Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuation orders rescinded for Olalla

Just Posted

BC Nurses Union members and supporters attended a rally in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nurses rally for change in Campbell River

The emergency weather shelter was previously run at 690 Evergreen Road. However, because of limited space and staffing, the Coalition to End Homelessness is hoping to find a larger and more accessible space for this year. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Campbell River has everything it needs for an extreme weather shelter except staff

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed
Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River

Cars line up on Quadra Island for the ferry after multiple cancellations on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy Noah Lucas
Campbell River, Quadra Island ferry operating in shuttle mode after morning sailings cancelled