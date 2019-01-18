B.C. woman posts to Facebook after she and nephew reported missing for days

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

The aunt of a six-year-old Kamloops boy is speaking out after RCMP reported both she and the boy were missing.

Roseanne Supernault took to social media to say both she and her nephew, Nikaeo Supernault, are safe and have contacted the RCMP.

“Firstly, I sincerely appreciate the public’s concern. I am in awe of your love, prayers, and support. I never intended to bring this personal issue into the public eye. I intended to resolve this privately between the two families involved and authorities,” she stated online.

RELATED: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

Supernault said she had been raising her nephew for the past seven months and the police were misinformed that she had been temporarily looking after him.

However, RCMP told Black Press Media on Friday they have not talked to the aunt and the investigation is still open.

Police said the two were reported missing on Sunday, and put a call out to the public in an effort to find the pair.

