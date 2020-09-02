MISSING: 18 year-old girl missing from Port Hardy

Brianna Hanuse was last seen Aug. 31 at Thunderbird Mall

Port Hardy RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female Brianna Hanuse.

She was last seen on August 31 at approximately 3:40 PM near the Thunderbird Mall in Port Hardy. Hanuse is described as:

• An Aboriginal female

• 18 years of age

• 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

• 146 lbs (66kg)

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

• Unknown what she was last seen wearing

Police are very concerned for the health and well-being of Hanuse and are asking anyone with any information to please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded.

Missing woman