Mirror staffers named as finalists for prestigious journalism awards

Campbell River Mirror staff are finalists in two categories at the prestigious Ma Murray awards, presented by the B.C. and Yukon Community News Media Association (BCYNA).
Mirror multi-media coordinator Kristi Pellegrin is a finalist in the Special Section Award, Over 25,000 category for her work on the Local Hero Awards 2019 special section, which celebrates the heroes of our community.
Mirror multi-media journalist Marissa Tiel is a finalist in the Feature Photo Award, Over 25,000 category for her image of a dirt biker mid-air (above).
The awards celebrate excellence in the newspaper industry with categories for overall newspaper excellence, advertising, writing, photography, digital and other.
The awards will be presented during a reception on April 25 in Richmond.
