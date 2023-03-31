Nancy Dwyer and David Klein are part of the Campbell River Search and Rescue Bike Team. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Mirror nominated for three journalism awards

The Campbell River Mirror is up for three Ma Murray Community News Media Awards.

Finalists were announced this week for the BC and Yukon Community News Media Association’s annual awards recognizing excellence amongst its members, covering all aspects of the news media industry, including reporting, photography, advertising, community contribution, online excellence, and more.

Multimedia Journalist Marc Kitteringham is a finalist in the Outdoor Recreation Writing Award for his Bikes to the Rescue story on Campbell River Search and Rescue’s bike squad.

Multimedia Journalist Ed Hitchins is a finalist in the Sports Writing Award category for his series on “the beautiful game” in Campbell River ahead of the 2022 soccer World Cup.

See Hitchins’ series…

Men’s national team success means soccer is thriving: CRSC head coach

Legendary local soccer coach expects men’s World Cup success will have same impact women’s did

Former Men’s national soccer team, Ken Garraway, enjoys current team’s success

The Mirror’s 2022 Day in the Life special section has been nominated for a Photo Essay Award.

Winners will be announced May 4.

